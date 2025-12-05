Rival leaders pray together at reopened Pallipalayam temple

NAMAKKAL: A sitting DMK minister and a former AIADMK minister offered prayers together at the reopened Kongu Tirupathi temple in Pallipalayam on Tuesday, drawing attention for their simultaneous visit despite being from rival political parties.

The temple, which had remained locked for nearly three years due to a court order, was recently brought under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. Following this, Sudarshana Homam and Vaastu Pujas were performed on November 24, enabling its reopening to devotees.

Housing and Prohibition & Excise Minister Muthusamy and former AIADMK minister P Thangamani arrived separately but took part in the krittika nakshatra pooja at the same time. Their presence together at the shrine became a talking point among devotees.

Officials noted that Minister Muthusamy had pushed for steps to reopen the temple, while Thangamani had earlier urged authorities to act quickly to restore public access. The temple is currently conducting a 27-Nakshatra Sakthi-Ootal Puja series, with rituals underway since December 2.