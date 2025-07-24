Right to sight for the poor and needy, Dr Nam no more

CHENNAI: Renowned ophthalmologist and chairman emeritus of the Aravind Eye Hospital, P Namperumalsamy, who passed away in Madurai on July 24, was instrumental in making high-quality eye care accessible and affordable to millions, particularly in rural India, through the Aravind model, which balances free/subsidised and paid services.

Recognised as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2010, Dr Nam — as he's affectionately called — was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. "All people have a right to sight," Namperumalsamy told Time in 2010.

Famed for pioneering the use of telemedicine and IT-enabled services to expand access to eye care in remote areas, Dr Nam's innovative model — service to society without compromising on profitability — has been taught as a case study at Harvard Business School since 1993.

Born on July 9, 1940, to an agricultural family in a small hamlet in Theni district, Nam did his MBBS from Madurai Medical College and moved to Boston in the US to pursue higher education. After graduating in 1963, Nam married Dr Natchiar, the sister of his undergraduate degree Professor Dr G Venkataswamy (fondly known as Dr V), which became the turning point in his career.

"It was under Dr V’s guidance and support that I took up ophthalmology. Our association for more than 40 years as a student, family member and a colleague had a tremendous influence on my life. I also imbibed many innate life qualities from Dr V – teamwork, quick decision-making, the need for a compassionate patient-doctor relationship and the value of selfless service to the common man," Dr Nam had fondly recalled in one of his interviews.

Dr Nam was the first retina specialist in the country. He practised at Erskine Hospital, Madurai (now known as Government Rajaji Hospital) before starting his own venture.

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palanisamy, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran were among the host of political leaders and the medical fraternity to condole Dr Nam's demise.

In his condolence message, CM Stalin underlined how Dr Namperumalsamy wanted to ensure medical treatment for the poor and the downtrodden. “The demise of Dr. Namperumalsamy, who ensured vision to lakhs of people, was a huge loss to the medical fraternity and to the people of Madurai,” Stalin said and extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family.

"He brought sight to thousands of poor and needy...his contributions exemplified compassion and commitment to the underserved," said Guv Ravi in his condolence message.