Ridiculing food industry giants doesn't augur well, rues TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Friday said the State government would roll out more initiatives to strengthen the food industry to support home-grown brands, and criticised the tendency of some to question or belittle popular Tamil Nadu brands.

“There is no greater disrespect to our own entrepreneurs than this,” he said.

Referring to interactions at the TN Rising Conclave in Coimbatore, the minister recalled how a second-generation food entrepreneur highlighted how the sector was one of the largest employment generators in the State, yet was often dismissed as a small or informal business.

Rajaa clarified that the MoUs signed at the conclave pertained to industrial-scale food manufacturing, cold-chain facilities, exports and global retail expansion.

“These are not small kitchens or shop fronts. These are large manufacturing units that will create thousands of jobs,” he said.

“Attacking such entrepreneurs insults their hard work. Standing by them strengthens Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said, asserting that the Dravidian Model government under Chief Minister MK Stalin would go the extra mile to support the food industry. “More initiatives are coming,” Rajaa said.