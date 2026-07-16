Revive 'Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery', Edappadi K Palaniswami urges CM Vijay

Palaniswami said a detailed project report for the first phase was subsequently prepared and received technical approval from the Environmental Protection Training and Research Institute.

Claiming that the project continued to receive support from the Centre after the change of government in Tamil Nadu in 2021, he said the Union government approved about Rs 935 crore for the first phase in 2024 under a funding pattern of 60 per cent from the Centre and 40 per cent from the State.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the previous DMK government neither allocated the State's share of funds nor claimed the Centre's contribution, resulting in delays in implementing the project. He claimed that nearly 30 per cent of the first-phase works would have been completed by now had the project commenced immediately after the Centre's approval.

Palaniswami said there was no need to announce a fresh scheme and urged the Vijay government to implement the existing 'Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery' project with central assistance. He appealed to Chief Minister Vijay to prioritise the project in the interest of farmers and to strengthen the State's drinking water resources.