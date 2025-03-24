TN govt to implement Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery Project once its receives funds from the Centre

CHENNAI: State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the State Assembly on Monday that the Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery project would be implemented once the Tamil Nadu government receives funds from the Union Government.“We are not against the project.

We are also keen to implement it. We are duty-bound to implement the scheme once we receive the funds from the Union Government,” the minister said while responding to Deputy Leader of the Opposition R B Udhayakumar’s query regarding the status of the project.

The minister explained that the project was designed to rejuvenate and effectively curb the sewage pollution affecting the Cauvery River and its tributaries Thirumani Mutharu, Sarabanga, Bhavani, Amaravathi, and Noyyal rivers in the state.

The project would be implemented in three phases. The National River Conservation Directorate has approved Rs 933 crore for the project, with a funding pattern of 60% from the Union Government and 40% from the State Government, he added.