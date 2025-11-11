Revitalise joint working group to curb arrests: CM Stalin to EAM

CHENNAI: After the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 Mayiladuthurai fishermen along with their mechanised boat, CM Stalin urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to revitalise the Joint Working Group mechanism and to work towards a mutually acceptable and lasting resolution to resolve the fishermen issue.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Stalin said, "It is a matter of deep concern that incidents of Indian fishermen and their fishing vessels being detained by the Sri Lankan authorities continue to occur. Several fishermen apprehended in 2024 are still under detention, and a total of 128 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 248 fishing boats remain under Sri Lankan custody."

Stalin urged the Union Government to take concerted measures to revitalise the Joint Working Group mechanism and to work towards a mutually acceptable and lasting resolution to this long-standing issue.

He also requested that all available diplomatic channels be utilised to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and the return of their fishing boats