Revision in timings and additional stoppage for express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced revision in timings and additional stoppage for express trains.

The timings of Train No 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram weekly special will be revised at few stations with effect from September 22.

The train will arrive Vriddhachalam at 07.30/07.40 am will be revised to 06.36/06.38 am, Villupuram at 08.30/08.35 am to 07.45/07.50 am, Melmaruvathur at 09.23/09.25 am will be revised to 08.43/08.45 am, Chengalpattu at 10.03/10.05 am would be revised to 09.25/09.30 am and arriving Tambaram at 11.15 am will arrive at 10.15 am.

Few special trains will be provided with a five-minute temporary stoppage at Maihar station in connection with Navratri Mela at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Train No. 12669 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express on October 5, 7,12, 14 will arrive at Maihar Station at 8.45/8.50 am on October 6,8,13,15.

Train No 12670 Chhapra – Dr MGR Chennai Central Gangakaveri Express on October 2,7,9, 14,16 will arrive at 07.40/07.45 am on October 3,8,10,15,17, added the statement.