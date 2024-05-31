Revision, additional stoppage for express trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express train timings would be revised from June 11.

Train No. 12841 Shalimar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express would start at 15.20 from Shalimar which is currently at 15.25, Train No. 22603 Kharagpur – Villupuram Superfast Express from Kharagpur would start at 14.05 which starts now at 14.10, Train No 22826 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Superfast Express would reach Shalimar at 00.05 which is currently at 23.55, Train No. 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi AC that reach Santragachi at 23.00 would reach at 23.15 from now, Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Coromandel express timing would be revised at 10.55 which currently reaches Shalimar at 10.40, said a Southern Railway statement.

One minute temporary stoppage would be provided to few express trains from June 11 to June 16 at Melnariyappanur station in connection with annual festival in the nearby church.

Train No.22154 Salem - Chennai Egmore express leaving Salem at 21.30 hrs from 11 June to 14 at 22.45/22.46 hrs, Train No. 16573 Yesvantpur – Puducherry express leaving Yesvantpur at 20.45 hrs on 15 June at 02.24/02.25 hrs on June 16, Train No. 16855 Puducherry – Mangaluru express leaving Puducherry at 16.35 hrs on 13 June, added the statement.