Revised list of holidays for TN ration shops in 2025 announced; check here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of civil supplies and consumer protection has issued a circular regarding holidays for ration shops in the state for 2025, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The public holidays for this year for all ration shops operating under the Public Distribution Scheme in Tamil Nadu were already published last month.

However, the list of holidays has been revised based on requests received from the PDS workers.

According to a circular, the details of public holidays are as follows:

Republic Day on January 26 (Sunday)

Thaipusam on February 11 (Tuesday)

Telugu New Year on March 30 (Sunday)

Ramzan is on March 31 (Monday)

Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday)

Tamil New Year on April 14 (Monday)

Good Friday on April 18 (Friday)

May Day on May 1 (Thursday)

Bakrid on June 7 (Saturday)

Moharam on July 6 (Sunday)

Independence Day on August 15 (Friday)

Krishna Jayanti on August 16 (Saturday)

Vinayagar Chaturthi on August 27 (Wednesday)

Milad Nabi on September 5 (Friday)

Ayudha Puja on October 1 (Wednesday)

Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Thursday)

Diwali on October 10 (Monday)

Christmas on December 25 (Thursday)

The circular further added that the department will issue notifications regarding the above holidays as required pertaining to the distribution of essential commodities.