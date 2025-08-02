Revised bypass road project not welcome in Palladam

COIMBATORE: People from five villages in Palladam in Tirupur thronged the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Coimbatore on Friday, not to deviate from their proposed plan of the Palladam bypass road project.



Villagers from Semmipalayam, Sukkampalayam, Palladam, Naranapuram and Madhapur villages gathered in front of the office against dropping the original plan of the road project.

In the year 2021, the bypass road was proposed from Semmipalayam to Madhapur for a distance of 13.85 km.

“Land surveys were done for acquisition. Over the last five years, people were eagerly awaiting the project to materialise as it may reduce traffic congestion to a large extent,” said a villager.

Meanwhile, the NHAI announced a new bypass project on a different route through five revenue villages for 9.9 km. “Rather than executing an already proposed project, the NHAI started a fresh survey of land in three wards. There are several houses, agriculture fields, wells, poultry farms, shops, powerlooms, small-scale industries, temples, PAP canal, and community centres in the proposed way of the new bypass road,” they claimed.

The villagers expressed fear that their future would be at stake if the Highways Department proceeded with the land acquisition process. Also, if the new bypass road that runs near Palladam Town is laid, then it may cause severe traffic congestion.

Therefore, the villagers wanted the authorities to execute the project as per the original plan and drop any revisions. Officials of the NHAI, who received the petition from villagers, assured to would look into their issue.