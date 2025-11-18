Revenue staff skip SIR work in 32 districts, blame EC for ill preparation

CHENNAI: Members of the Federation of Revenue Associations (FERA) commenced their boycott of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work from Tuesday, protesting excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training.

The association members petitioned the collectors of 32 districts during the "Perundhiral (mass) appeal" programme on Monday evening ahead of the boycott. They also held protests in the taluk and district headquarters, the association said.

"We are not attending any work related to the SIR from today," FERA state coordinator MP Murugaian said.

He reiterated that the regular work of the revenue department will continue and will not be affected by the boycott over issues arising from the hasty implementation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The statewide boycott seeks proper training for all officials, the appointment of additional officers as Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), and the deployment of sufficient strength at the BLO level.

The association has opposed collectors holding review meetings until midnight and having three video conferences daily in the name of reviews.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision, which concludes on December 4, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings.