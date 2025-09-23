Revanth Reddy to preside over TN’s excellence in education fest

CHENNAI: The State government will conduct an event in Chennai to celebrate the success of various schemes being implemented for school and college students on September 25. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the event.

Speaking to reporters, P Amudha, Revenue and Disaster Management Department secretary and media secretary, said that the event will be celebrated in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Schemes such as Nan Muthalvan, CM’s Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Pen and Tamil Pudhalvan will be highlighted apart from felicitating achievers in sports. Achievements by special children will also be celebrated.

“During the event, Pudhumai Pen and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, which provide Rs 1,000 per month to college students, will be launched for 2025-26. Funds will be allocated for the schemes at the event. Under the scheme, 2.57 lakh students will additionally benefit,” IAS officer Amudha said.

Explaining the Nan Muthalvan scheme, Amudha added that about 14.60 lakh students have benefited from it, which provides skill training. About 41 lakh skill certificates have been issued. Meanwhile, around 5.29 lakh girl students have benefited under Pudhumai Pen and 3.92 lakh boys have benefited under Tamil Pudhalvan as of date.

“General Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education is higher in Tamil Nadu. About 47 per cent of girl children in the State are enrolled in higher education,” she added.

On the other hand, CM’s Breakfast Scheme is being implemented in 37,416 schools, and 20.59 lakh students.