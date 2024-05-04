Retteri Lake storage capacity to increase from 33 mcft to 45 mcft

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has enhanced the rejuvenation of Retteri Lake, which would increase the storage capacity from 33 mcft to 45 mcft.

An estimated cost of Rs 43 crore has been allocated for the project. Additionally, the metro water board will pump out 10 MLD water from the water body to supply drinking water to the residential area of Kolathur and surrounding areas.

The restoration work of Retteri Lake commenced in September 2023, but due to northeast monsoon spells it was carried out at a slow pace. The department has speeded up the water body rejuvenation work recently.

"There will be various works carried out to enhance the lake such as desilting, bund strengthening, compound wall construction, island formation, and the storage capacity will be increased to 45 mcft from the present capacity of 33 mcft, " a senior WRD official told DT Next.

The department has issued notice to 55 houses that have encroached on the lake bund. The eviction drive will be carried out at the earliest.

It is noted that the 400 acre water body leads to inundation during the monsoon seasons as the excess rainfall from several areas flows into Retteri Lake.

The official mentioned that as the capacity of the water body has increased and steps will be taken to prevent inundation in the residential areas during the northeast monsoon seasons in the city. Also, the majority of the work is expected to be completed before the northeast monsoon this year.

The remaining works such as construction of the compound wall and other beautification work will be finished by March 2025.

In addition, after the restoration project is completed 10 MLD water from Retteri Lake will be utilised for drinking water purposes to the residential areas of Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones (zone 6 and 7 respectively).

"The Retteri modernized water treatment plant was already inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 31, 2023, at a total cost of Rs 21.39 crore. Before the project was started the samples from the lake were sent for testing and results noted that it is portable for drinking, " said an official from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

He further added that though we have sufficient water supplied through various sources, this 10 MLD will be an additional source of water to the residents of Kolathur and surrounding areas.