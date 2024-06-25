Retired transport staff stage hunger protest demanding fulfilment of promises

TIRUCHY: Retired employees of the Transport Department staged a hunger strike on Monday demanding to fulfill the promises given to them by the DMK.

The members demanded to fill the existing vacancies, giving preference to legal heirs of the staff.

They also appealed to the state to provide daily wages as per the SETC contract 12(3).

“Finding no option, we commenced a hunger strike,” said Arul Dhas, state president, CITU Retd Transport Employees Association who led the protest.