Retd industrial safety officer awarded 7-yr imprisonment for taking bribe

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Special Court on Friday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a retired industrial safety officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing NOC to a copper factory during his tenure.

On November 19, 2008, the boiler of a private copper unit in Thoothukudi exploded in which engineer Vijay from Mayiladuthurai died and the then Labour Welfare Chief Inspector Sundara Athman, who inspected the unit sealed it on charges of failing to adhere to safety norms.

After ensuring the safety measures, the copper unit administration attempted to reopen it and approached the then industrial safety inspector Ilangovan for inspecting and releasing NOC.

However, Ilangovan demanded Rs 5 lakh and the copper unit authorities were ready to hand over the money to him. However, then DVAC DSP Ambikapathy, who sensed the bribe transaction, came to the spot and caught Ilangovan red-handed in Tiruchy.

A case was registered and Ilangovan was arrested. The case was in progress with the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act. On Friday, the judge R Karthikeyan awarded seven years imprisonment to Ilangovan.