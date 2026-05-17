Resume Koyambedu services for southern districts, urges Omni bus association

In a statement, All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan said the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam was established to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution within Chennai city. However, he claimed that the present arrangement had not provided convenient accessibility or adequate facilities for passengers travelling from Chennai to the southern districts.

He said passengers were now forced to use multiple modes of transport, including private vehicles and additional MTC buses, to reach Kilambakkam, resulting in increased congestion and pollution instead of reducing them.