Results of Class 10, 11, 12 TN supplementary exam, re-evaluation to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Thursday announced that the results of the class 10, 11 and 12 supplementary examinations will be released tomorrow (Friday), on the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

In a press release, the DGE stated, "The names of the candidates who wrote the June-July 2024 Plus-2, Plus-1, and 10th Class supplementary exams and applied for re-evaluation will be made available online tomorrow (Friday) afternoon on the official website."

The directorate further clarified that the candidates whose marks remain unchanged will not be included in this list.

"Only those candidates whose marks have changed after re-evaluation can download the provisional mark certificate containing their revised marks by registering their roll number and date of birth on the website," it said.

Additionally, the release noted that the date for issuing original mark certificates to candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams will be announced later.