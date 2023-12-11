Restore lake channel in Iyyappanthangal, create culverts: Residents

CHENNAI: Pointing out the problem of regular flooding during the monsoon season, residents of VGN Nagar in Iyyappanthangal urged the Kancheepuram district administration to take measures to restore lake channels that have been levelled up.

P Senthil Kumar, a civic activist based in VGN Nagar, said, in his petition to the district collector, VGN Nagar was classified as a primary residential use zone by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

“Height of Oil Mill Road and First Main Road surrounding the area have been increased. So, the neighbourhood is now a low-lying area, which gets inundated with rain water during the monsoon seasons,” he said.

Senthil pointed out that residential and commercial buildings were letting out sewage into the storm water drains, along with solid waste, which block the drains, and allows sewage to mix with rainwater. “There’s a constant stench prevailing over the area, which is a health hazard too,” he opined.

Activists alleged that a layout owner had levelled a lake channel running into his layout. “There are no culverts between the streets. This prevents water from flowing out. Measures should be taken to restore the lake channel and create culverts to ensure water flow,” Senthil urged the district collector.

The Government Higher Secondary School in Iyyappanthangal has been flooded completely with rainwater. Residents fear that it would take days to drain the water naturally and the school would not be opened today. They urge the local body to pump out the water.