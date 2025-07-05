Restore 1,000-yr old Chola era lake, urges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the state government restore Cholagangam lake, which is at present Ponneri Lake near Gangaikonda Cholapuram, as the lake completes 1,000 years of its existence.

Pointing out that Rajendra Chola created the lake in the year 1025, Anbumani said the state government should celebrate the 1000th year of the lake.

“The river, which was originally 16 miles long and 3 miles wide, has silted over the years. In addition, irrigation systems created during the Chola era were destroyed due to the lack of maintenance. I conducted a foot march in Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Cuddalore districts, urging the government to restore the lake and irrigation canals in October 2022,” he added.

Highlighting that Rajendra Chola's birthday falls on July 23, Anbumani urged the government to issue an announcement with regard to the restoration of the lake and implementation of the Ariyalur Chola irrigation scheme.

“Moreover, the government should name the government arts and science college in Jayankondam after Rajendra Chola. Also, a PhD department should be started in the college to study the Chola history in the region,” he demanded.

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the government for failing to fulfill its promise of giving permanent jobs to part-time special teachers.

“The special teachers have announced a protest on July 8. There are 16,500 special teachers, but promises made while their appointments have not been met to date. As per the norms, special teachers can work only for 3 days of the week and can work in 4 schools simultaneously. With this, they can earn Rs 20,000 per month in total. However, they are allowed to work in one school only,” he said.