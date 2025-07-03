Restoration of 3,900 tanks under way in TN

CHENNAI: In a major step towards improving water security and reviving traditional water bodies, the Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has embarked on an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate nearly 5,000 minor irrigation tanks across the state.

The large-scale restoration works are being carried out with a combined effort of government funding and collaboration with voluntary organisations.

According to official sources, work has already commenced on approximately 3,260 tanks at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, out of the total target of 5,000 tanks. Additionally, 706 tanks are being restored by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and voluntary agencies for Rs 45.39 crore.

The objective of the project is to enhance the water storage capacity of these tanks through comprehensive restoration measures, which include desilting, deepening, bund strengthening, and the introduction of eco-friendly technologies for wastewater treatment and groundwater recharge.

One of the most active districts in the initiative is Chengalpattu, which has a dense network of water bodies. The district administration has launched the ‘Mission Blue-Green Chengalpattu’ under which around 200 out of 500 identified minor irrigation tanks are being revived.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) noted that many of these tanks had not been dredged for nearly two decades. The district administration has also invited voluntary organisations to apply for no-objection certificates to take up rejuvenation works on 388 more tanks.

One of the major partners in this mission is the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), which has committed to restoring 100 minor irrigation tanks in the district.

“Innovative, sustainable techniques are being used. For instance, in Mannivakkam Tamaraithangal tank, a root-zone plant-based filtration system has been installed to naturally treat domestic wastewater and improve groundwater recharge,” said an official.

The DRDA aims to complete most of the ongoing works by early October, significantly increasing the water-holding capacity of the tanks before the northeast monsoon sets in.

The rejuvenation works are being implemented in various water bodies such as Ozhalur, Kadaperi, Polambakkam Periya Eri, Arasankazhani, Kalvoy Raman Eri, Rathinamangalam Eri, and Sonalur Thangal. Similar initiatives are also underway in other districts, including Erode, Sivaganga, and Tiruvallur.