Respond to allegations on IAS officer, poll panel told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to file its response on allegations against IAS officer Umanath for allegedly issuing instructions to officials during the election period.
The petition further contends that, following the announcement of elections, government officials come under the control of the Election Commission of India.
However, Umanath has maintained communication with the District Collectors, government officials, and police authorities through official telephone as well as unofficial communication devices and has issued instructions during the election period.
The petitioner has sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to initiate appropriate action against Umanath.
When the matter was heard, the Chief Justice Bench directed that Umanath be a respondent. In this order, Umanath was impleaded in the case.
When the case came up for hearing before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Election Commission of India (ECI) counsel Niranjan Rajagopal argued that the allegations have been levelled against an official who is in no way connected with election duty.
However, the Chief Justice directed the ECI to file a reply and adjourned the matter to April 17.