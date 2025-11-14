Resolve IOC contract staff stir, Seeman urges TN government

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately intervene and address the demands of contract workers protesting against the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at its LPG terminal in Athipattu Pudunagar near Ponneri.

Workers have been staging a sit-in protest for more than five days, demanding a wage hike, job regularisation, medical insurance and compensation benefits. Seeman criticised the IOC management for refusing to accept what he described as legitimate demands.

The Athipattu Pudunagar gas terminal is a crucial facility supplying cooking gas to several districts across Tamil Nadu. Many of the protesting workers have been employed there for over 14 years. Despite several rounds of talks with IOC officials, no agreement has been reached, pushing many families into hardship, the NTK chief said.

Seeman urged the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Department to hold discussions with IOC officials and ensure that wage revision, job security, DA revision, medical insurance, compensation and earned leave are provided to protect workers’ welfare.