Residents from 20 villages block Tiruchy-Chennai NH over old Cauvery bridge closure

They noted that with traffic diverted from Sanjeevi Nagar, they have no other choice but to travel several kilometres to reach their destinations. They also said that the new Cauvery bridge should have been converted into a two-way lane without diversion, which would ease the traffic.

Despite the highway patrol police holding talks, the residents refused to move from the road. On information, the DRO R Balaji and City Commissioner of Police N Kamini rushed to the spot and held talks. When the residents refused to withdraw the protest, the police arrested a few. Later, they registered cases against 10 residents and produced them before the court in the evening.