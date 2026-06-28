Residents from 20 villages block Tiruchy-Chennai NH over old Cauvery bridge closure

TIRUCHY: There was a high furore at Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, with traffic disrupted for more than three hours on Saturday, after the residents from around 20 villages blocked the traffic against the ‘sudden’ closure of the old Cauvery bridge.
The old Cauvery bridge at Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway was closed on Thursday for maintenance work after 16 years. The residents from around 20 villages used to commute from Sanjeevi Nagar to Grand Anicut through the bridge. As the bridge was closed all of a sudden without proper intimation, the residents from all the villages converged on the Cauvery bridge and blocked the traffic at around 8.30 am. The traffic halted for more than a two-km stretch in the Tiruchy-Chennai section.
They noted that with traffic diverted from Sanjeevi Nagar, they have no other choice but to travel several kilometres to reach their destinations. They also said that the new Cauvery bridge should have been converted into a two-way lane without diversion, which would ease the traffic.
Despite the highway patrol police holding talks, the residents refused to move from the road. On information, the DRO R Balaji and City Commissioner of Police N Kamini rushed to the spot and held talks. When the residents refused to withdraw the protest, the police arrested a few. Later, they registered cases against 10 residents and produced them before the court in the evening.