Old Cauvery bridge closed for upkeep

The officials said that the bridge would be closed from 11 am on Thursday, and the new bridge would be converted into a two-way stretch.

Officials said that there are as many as 14 river piers in the old Cauvery bridge to support the concrete slabs. The maintenance has been undertaken at a rough estimation of Rs 10 crore, in which as many as 120 bearings connecting piers and slabs would be replaced, and 16 extension joints would undergo maintenance.

Meanwhile, the social activists charge that the Cauvery bridge is a very crucial stretch in the Tiruchy-Chennai NH, and the three-month duration for the maintenance is too long. They appealed that the NHAI complete the works as soon as possible, since the stretch had accident-prone spots too.