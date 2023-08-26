Residents besiege TWAD Board MD, demand withdrawal of water project

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed in Thanjavur on Friday after the residents besieged the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director, who came for the inspection of Kollidam combined Drinking Water Scheme, seeking withdrawal of the project.

Under the scheme. TWAD Board aims to build three borewells in the Kollidam river bed at Vadugakudi near Tiruvaiyaru to supply water to Tiruvarur district. On Friday, the TWAD Board Managing Director V Dakshinamoorthy along with Tahsildar Palaniappan and the engineers visited the spot where the bore well was planned.

On learning of the arrival of the official, the residents from Vadugakudi, Achanur and Marur came to the spot with panchayat presidents and besieged the officials demanding to withdraw the project raising acute drinking water shortage in their villages. There is a rocky terrain below 25 feet in the identified spots and it would further reduce the ground water level, they said.

Subsequently, the officials held talks with the agitating members and assured to take forward their grievances to the government. Upon assurance by the officials, the residents dispersed from the spot.