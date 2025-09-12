Reserving seats on EMUs for mates punishable offence, says Southern Railway’s Chennai Division

CHENNAI: Pointing out that seats on suburban trains are to be occupied strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway said those reserving seats for their mates who are yet to board or keeping legs on seats constitutes a punishable offence under the Railway rules.

The advisory from the divisional railway added that there were several such practices seen in suburban lines that cause inconvenience to fellow passengers and disrupt the decorum of train travel.

The guideline cited several instances, including passengers keeping their feet on opposite empty seats result in them becoming unhygienic and unusable. There are cases of passengers reserving seats for non-boarded members, denying genuine commuters access to seating. Also, some board moving trains before they halt at stations so that they could reserve seats, and thus obstruct passengers who are trying to deboard.

These actions create discomfort to co-passengers, especially during peak travel hours, when demand for seats is high, it said.

Another common issue is passengers sitting at entrances and blocking doorways, thereby inconveniencing passengers attempting to board or alight. It also endangers those who do it and others.

All commuters are expected to maintain courtesy, cleanliness, and discipline inside coaches for a safe and pleasant journey, added the release.