Repeated emails, calls won't solve child custody rows: Madras High Court

The wife had filed a petition before the IV Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Chennai, seeking dissolution of her marriage, solemnised on August 7, 2018, on the ground of cruelty. She alleged that her husband was repeatedly harassing her through emails and phone calls and sought an injunction restraining him from contacting her in any manner.

The husband, who resides in Singapore, contended that he had initiated guardianship proceedings and that an interim order dated November 13, 2025, permitted him to meet the child on alternate Saturdays during specified hours. He alleged that the wife was not complying with the order and was preventing him from meeting the child, leaving him with no option but to contact her to arrange visits and make travel arrangements from Singapore.