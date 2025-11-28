Renegade shirking duty to save party: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said that Sengottaiyan’s joining actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won’t have any significant impact in this 2026 Assembly election.

He added that expelled AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan should have looked at ways to fight the war within the AIADMK, working to save the party (hinting at his previous assertions that the BJP is trying to gobble up the lead opposition).

The VCK chief further asserted that Sengottaiyan has found a safe space to do his politics. “I don’t believe he (Sengottaiyan) will make a significant impact in this election. He found a safe place to do his politics. If he is really an ideological personality, he would have fought it within the party (AIADMK). He has to try to save his party. That is gratitude towards Jayalalitha,” Thirumavalavan said.