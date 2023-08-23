Remove CWMA chief Haldar, say farmers

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee members on Tuesday staged a protest in Thanjavur demanding the Centre to instruct Karnataka government to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu.

The members raised slogans against Karnataka for failing to adhere to the Supreme Court’s order in the water issue. They demanded the Union government to remove Saumitra Kumar Haldar from heading the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) as he has been acting in a biased manner.

The members demanded the Centre to initiate steps to get water for Tamil Nadu from Karnataka. They also demanded Tamil Nadu not to attend the meeting organised by Saumitra Kumar Haldar.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Committee Coordinator P Maniarasan said, due to water shortage around 3 lakh acre kuruvai has dried away. The samba and thalady cultivation is doubtful since the water in Mettur has been declining. “If the same condition prevails, Tamil Nadu should struggle even for drinking water. If Karnataka does not adhere to the apex court direction, it is the duty of the Union government to ensure Karnataka follows the order,” he said.

Maniarasan also warned that the state government should insist on Karnataka for water. “If the state government fails to do so, we will organise mega protests across the state.”

Farmers for tripartite meeting to discuss the issue

Meanwhile, a section of farmers demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin organise a tripartite meeting with the participation of farmers. “The Chief Minister has been staying in Nagapattinam on August 24 and 25 and the meeting can be arranged in Nagapattinam so that it would be easy for the Delta farmers to attend,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

K’taka ryots on roads protesting release of water to Tamil Nadu

Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday staged a protest near Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway against the Congress government in Karnataka for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers, with their tractors and bullock carts, made a bid to halt traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. More than 50 farmers were detained by the police from the spot.

Karnataka is releasing 10,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day till August 31, after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) issued directions.

Several farmers’ associations had called for a protest against the government to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. However, the police had denied permission to farmers to stage the protest.

The protesting farmers said the state and Centre are doing injustice to the people of Mandya and state by releasing Cauvery water when there is water shortage in the Karnataka side of the river. “Tamil Nadu is also opposing the construction of Mekedatu Dam,” they added. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss Cauvery water dispute. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Water Resources Minister, said the state would write to CWMA to reconsider its order on the release of water to Tamil Nadu.