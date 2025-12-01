Remnants of Cyclone Ditwah continue to affect Chennai, likely to weaken soon

CHENNAI: The deep depression – the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah – continues to move northwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

As of 5.30 am today (December 1), the system was located about 50 km from Chennai, 130 km northeast of Puducherry, 150 km northeast of Cuddalore, and 200 km south-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Its minimum distance from the north TN-Puducherry coast is around 40 km.

The IMD said the deep depression will move slowly northwards, nearly parallel to the coast, and is likely to weaken into a depression within 12 hours. By noon today, it is expected to be within 30 km of the Chennai coast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert (11-20 cm rain) warning of heavy rain and strong winds, for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, and Puducherry on December 1. A yellow alert is in place for Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram, which means 6-11 of rainfall is likely.

Wind warnings indicate gale winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Squally winds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely over adjoining districts and south coastal Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh until further notice.