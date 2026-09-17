Remarks on DMDK not criticism: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters here, Thirumavalavan said he had raised the issue in the context of urging the DMK to introspect, and had not questioned the decision to allot 10 seats to DMDK.

“When DMDK was allotted 10 seats, I was the first and perhaps the only person to welcome it and justify the decision. I have no problem with DMDK getting 10 seats,” he said. He said his remarks were in response to criticism that parties leaving the alliance had done so only for posts.

“I only asked whether the Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML had left solely because of their desire for posts. Could there not have been other reasons? The existing alliance partners could not necessarily have been happy about DMDK being brought into the alliance. I only said that this could also have affected their relationship,” he said, adding that it was not targeted at DMDK.