Remarks on DMDK not criticism: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said his recent remarks on DMDK joining the DMK-led alliance were not aimed at criticising DMDK or its general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant.
Speaking to reporters here, Thirumavalavan said he had raised the issue in the context of urging the DMK to introspect, and had not questioned the decision to allot 10 seats to DMDK.
“When DMDK was allotted 10 seats, I was the first and perhaps the only person to welcome it and justify the decision. I have no problem with DMDK getting 10 seats,” he said. He said his remarks were in response to criticism that parties leaving the alliance had done so only for posts.
“I only asked whether the Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML had left solely because of their desire for posts. Could there not have been other reasons? The existing alliance partners could not necessarily have been happy about DMDK being brought into the alliance. I only said that this could also have affected their relationship,” he said, adding that it was not targeted at DMDK.
Taking a swipe at DMDK, VCK leader and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on Thursday said the party's own political choices had included negotiations over ministerial and parliamentary seats. "Those who had worked with the BJP in the past and negotiated till the last moment over which alliance to join are now questioning us. They negotiated over whether to join one alliance or another and eventually came to the DMK for a single Rajya Sabha seat," he said.
Premalatha, however, said those who had moved to another alliance had done so after securing ministerial positions.
“They have gone to another alliance because they got a ministerial post. This is the truth and nobody can hide it. Even the Communist parties are supporting from outside. If they do not want ministerial posts, why don't they say so?” she said. She said political differences had not affected her personal relations with leaders of other parties.