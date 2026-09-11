What stopped DMK from booking Vijay in Karur, asks VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Speaking at a party functionary’s marriage in Dharmapuri, Thirumavalavan said his delayed arrival at the venue led to a massive crowd build-up that eventually resulted in the stampede and deaths. “All those responsible for the tragedy should have been named in the case, and I alleged that the DMK had underestimated the TVK at the time. I said a case should be filed against Vijay in the Karur incident. Why did the DMK hesitate and act liberally? All those who were responsible for the tragedy should have been included in the case. Shouldn’t you have then exposed the politics of Vijay?” he asked.

Thirumavalavan said the DMK should have responded when Vijay began targeting the party. “When Vijay targeted the DMK, it should have reacted. But I spoke against Vijay, criticising him for having RSS affiliations, and I did not have confidence in him,” he said.

However, he said his assessment of Vijay had changed after observing the latter’s political approach. “Today, I have gained confidence in the style of his politics. He has not sought support from the DMK, BJP or PMK, while reaching out to the VCK, Left parties and the Congress after elections. He decided to align with the Congress even after knowing that the BJP may cause disturbances,” he said.