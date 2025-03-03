Remain steadfast in ambitions, says CPI Tamil Nadu secretary tells board exam students

CHENNAI: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday extended his best wishes to all students appearing for the class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exams.

He noted that the Tamil Nadu State Curriculum has been fostering self-confidence among students. However, he criticised the frequent policy changes and announcements by the Union Government, stating that they have caused stress and anxiety among students.

Mutharasan emphasised that, regardless of any pressure or potential setbacks, the state government remains firm in its opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP). He urged students to be aware of this stance and assured them that both parents and the state government stand firmly by their side.

The CPI leader encouraged students to approach the exams with determination and confidence, advising them to stay focused during the examination period and when results are announced. He urged them to remain steadfast in their ambitions and face challenges head-on.