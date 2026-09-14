Religious fervour, creativity, colossal offerings mark Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration in Chennai

At the historic Kapaleeswarar Temple, festivities began with an early morning Ganapathy Homam. The Narthana Vinayagar idol was anointed with holy water, milk, sandalwood, and honey before being dressed in a glittering gold kavacham (armour), drawing thousands to the flower-lined Mada streets.

The city joined the festival celebrations with traditional devotion blended seamlessly with local pop culture. Around 5,500 public installations across Triplicane, Kolathur, and other parts of the city unveiled eye-catching idols showcasing creative themes ranging from mythological epics to popular cinema characters.

Organisers confirmed that public idols, crafted primarily by traditional artisans in Ernavur, strictly utilised eco-friendly natural materials in compliance with environmental regulations.