Religious fervour, creativity, colossal offerings mark Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration in Chennai

CHENNAI: A divine aroma of flowers, fresh banana leaves, and steaming jaggery filled the air across the city on Monday, as millions of families brought home clay idols of the elephant lord to mark Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees queued at dawn outside Chennai’s iconic shrines for special abhishekams and elaborate alankarams.
At the historic Kapaleeswarar Temple, festivities began with an early morning Ganapathy Homam. The Narthana Vinayagar idol was anointed with holy water, milk, sandalwood, and honey before being dressed in a glittering gold kavacham (armour), drawing thousands to the flower-lined Mada streets.
The city joined the festival celebrations with traditional devotion blended seamlessly with local pop culture. Around 5,500 public installations across Triplicane, Kolathur, and other parts of the city unveiled eye-catching idols showcasing creative themes ranging from mythological epics to popular cinema characters.
Organisers confirmed that public idols, crafted primarily by traditional artisans in Ernavur, strictly utilised eco-friendly natural materials in compliance with environmental regulations.
To maintain public order and safeguard the coastal ecosystem, the Greater Chennai Police deployed 16,500 personnel alongside 500 Home Guards to oversee the 1,562 officially approved public idols in the capital.
The grand immersion processions are scheduled for the upcoming weekend, peaking on September 19 and 20. Following directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect marine ecology, traditional drop-offs at Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches remain restricted. Instead, authorities have mapped out 17 strict procession routes leading to designated water bodies including Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, Tiruvottiyur and Srinivasapuram.
Meanwhile, TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and leaders of various political parties greeted the people on festival day.