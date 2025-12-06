Religious fanaticism growing within judiciary, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK Founder and General Secretary Vaiko, referring to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's judgment on the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting, alleged a rise in religious fanaticism within the judiciary and called it a ‘worrying’ trend.

During a press conference at his MDMK headquarters in Egmore, the party leader accused the Madras High Court judge of delivering a verdict arbitrarily. He also criticised the judgment, suggesting that the judge should openly align himself with Hindutva forces.

"The Madurai judge has given a judgment that spreads the poison in his mind, acting in complete arbitrariness. He should resign from that judicial post if he wants to join the Hindutva forces and spit venom. One must not do such things while sitting in a judge's chair. I am worried that religious fanaticism is growing within the judiciary," said MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

He further accused the BJP of allegedly creating religious conflict in Tamil Nadu to win elections. "All these years, no such issue arose in Thirupparankundram. Murugan devotees happily worshipped Lord Murugan. Not even small quarrels occurred. Just like how the BJP stirred up controversy using the Ram temple in the North, they now want to create religious conflict in Tamil Nadu to win elections. The BJP-RSS are trying to enter the egalitarian soil of Tamil Nadu...." said Vaiko.

The MDMK founder also announced that he will conduct a 190-km Equality March from January 2 to January 12, to protest rising drug consumption in Tamil Nadu. The MDMK leader stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over a flag symbolising equality in the state to him. He further mentioned that Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai, Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, and leaders of other alliance parties will also participate in the event.