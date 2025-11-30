Relief for rain-hit TN as EC extends SIR timelines

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday extended the deadline for the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to December 11, providing an additional window for electors in nine states, including Tamil Nadu, and three union territories to submit their filled-in enumeration forms.

The poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 instead of February 7.

The one-week extension comes as a reprieve for Tamil Nadu that is currently reeling under the widespread disruptions caused by heavy rainfall brought on by the cyclone storm Ditwah.

According to officials, the adverse weather conditions have severely hampered the activities of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), delaying the door-to-door collection of forms and verification work in many affected districts.

The revised timeline, the commission said, is aimed at ensuring a comprehensive, error-free and inclusive electoral roll ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

After the draft electoral roll is published on December 16, the period for filing claims and objections will begin, from Dec 16 to Jan 15, 2026. The notice phase for hearings, verifications and disposal of objections will run concurrently until February 7.

Election Commission authorities emphasised that the extension would help accommodate voters in cyclone-hit regions and allow BLOs to complete pending fieldwork with greater accuracy. The commission has directed all district electoral offices to intensify awareness efforts to ensure maximum participation in the revision process.