Relief for farmers as TN secures extension for Samba insurance enrolment

CHENNAI: In a significant relief to farmers across Tamil Nadu, the State government on Sunday (November 16), announced that the last date for enrolling under the Samba/Thaladi/Pishanam Paddy Crop Insurance Scheme has been extended to November 30, 2025, following approval from the Union government. The extension comes amid persistent rain, delayed Kuruvai harvest, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which slowed down the submission of insurance applications in several districts.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department Minister MRK Panneerselvam, samba cultivation is progressing in full swing, with 26.25 lakh acres already under cultivation. So far, 6.27 lakh farmers have insured 15 lakh acres, representing 57% coverage, a substantial increase compared to the same period last year, when only 10 lakh acres were insured.

Originally, November 15 was declared the final enrollment date for farmers in 27 districts, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Karur, Salem, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode.

“Responding to widespread requests from farmers affected by weather disruptions, the State urged the Centre to extend the deadline to ensure that no cultivator is left out. Thanks to the swift intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Union government granted approval for the extension,” the minister said in a statement.

Panneerselvam further appealed to all uninsured farmers to complete their registration at e-Sevai centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, or nationalised banks before November 30. He also directed agriculture officials to intensify field-level outreach to ensure maximum enrolment under the crucial insurance scheme.