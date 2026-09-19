Release TNTET results quickly, teachers urge TRB

TNTET, an important eligibility exam for teachers across India as per the orders of the Supreme Court, was held in July, with more than 1.60 lakh in-service teachers appearing for the test across Tamil Nadu.

The delay in declaring the results has left teachers anxious, particularly those who are unsure about their performance and are hoping to make use of the next opportunity if they do not qualify.

They have urged the TRB to provide an official update on the result date and release the results without further delay.