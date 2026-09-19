Release TNTET results quickly, teachers urge TRB

CHENNAI: More than two months after the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) was conducted, a large number of in-service teachers are still awaiting the results, with several urging the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to announce them at the earliest.
TNTET, an important eligibility exam for teachers across India as per the orders of the Supreme Court, was held in July, with more than 1.60 lakh in-service teachers appearing for the test across Tamil Nadu.
The delay in declaring the results has left teachers anxious, particularly those who are unsure about their performance and are hoping to make use of the next opportunity if they do not qualify.
They have urged the TRB to provide an official update on the result date and release the results without further delay.
Teachers said that an early announcement would help them plan their preparation for the next TNTET, expected to be held in January.
Those who don’t clear the exam want sufficient time to identify their shortcomings, revise the syllabus and prepare systematically for the next attempt.
“We have already waited for several weeks for the results. An early announcement will help us understand where we stand and plan our next steps,” a teacher said.
Another in-service teacher said that the delay was creating uncertainty among candidates who had invested considerable time in preparing for the exam.
“If we have not qualified, we can begin preparing for the January exam instead of losing valuable preparation time,” she added.
When contacted, a TRB official refused to divulge any details regarding the results, but added that the results were in process.