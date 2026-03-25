Appoint nodal officer to clarify on Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test

CHENNAI: With just 16 days left to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers, many have urged the School Education Department to appoint a nodal officer for each district, to provide clarification on the registration process for the exam.
Additionally, they have also pointed out that the toll-free number, 1-800-4256753, of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is non-responsive.
TRB is the nodal agency to conduct TET. As per the TRB notification, exams have been announced on July 4 and 5, teachers have been asked to apply by April 10. While teachers are stressed that training has not commenced, they are also burdened with the process of applying for TET.
Speaking to DT Next, K Balasubramanium, a government-aided teacher in Nagapattinam, said, “The respective district educational officials are unaware of the overall process to apply. While the education department staff are clueless about the technical issues applicants face, the TRB staff are unaware of the establishment issues. That’s why we want a nodal officer to be appointed to help with clarifying our doubts.”
Meanwhile, TET is being held as per the orders of the Supreme Court, which made the exam non-negotiable for both new and working teachers across India.