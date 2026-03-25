Appoint nodal officer to clarify on Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test

Additionally, they have also pointed out that the toll-free number, 1-800-4256753, of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is non-responsive.

TRB is the nodal agency to conduct TET. As per the TRB notification, exams have been announced on July 4 and 5, teachers have been asked to apply by April 10. While teachers are stressed that training has not commenced, they are also burdened with the process of applying for TET.