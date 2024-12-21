Release Rs 6,675 cr from NDRF for Cyclone Fengal relief : TN Minister urges Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu at the Union Pre-budget meeting in Jaisalmer urged the Centre to release Rs.6,675 crore under NDRF to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.

In his speech at the meeting held at Jailsamer on Friday, copies of which were released to the media here, the Minister said pressed for allocation of pending funds from the Centre under various schemes, including Chennai Metro Rail, SSA and railway and other projects to meet the aspirations of the people.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu faces recurring challenges from natural disasters, including cyclones, torrential rains, and unprecedented flooding, he said most recently, the State has been ravaged by Cyclone Fengal, which affected 14 districts and caused significant damage to the lives, livelihoods and infrastructure of the State.

The intensity and frequency of these extreme weather events have significantly increased, with some areas receiving an entire year's cumulative rainfall within 24 hours.

Despite the State's best efforts in planning and preparation, these climatic anomalies are causing considerable economic strain and draining the State's exchequer.

"The funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have proven inadequate to meet the immediate relief and long-term restoration needs. Therefore, I urge the Union Government to release a sum of Rs.6,675 crore under NDRF to meet the temporary and permanent relief and restoration requirements in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal", he said.

While thanking the Union Government for sanctioning the long-pending Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 Project, Mr Thennarasu said over the past three years, the Project has caused a severe strain on the State's finances, with the State having to spent Rs.26,490 crore out of its budgetary resources.

To enable to undertake other developmental projects, he requested the Union Government to allocate Rs.10,000 crore in the current year and Rs.16,000 crore in the ensuing year for the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

He also urged the Centre to give approval to the metro rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore.

Apart from exhorting the Union Government not to impose restrictive or extraneous conditions in the release of funds for various schemes, the Minister said instead, the centre should collaborate with State Governments and facilitate the implementation of these schemes to meet the aspirations of millions of people.

For Tamil Nadu, funds amounting to Rs.2,152 crore, approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB) for the Annual Work Plan and Budget of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) remained unreleased.

These funds are critical for the functioning of schools, including teacher salaries and the implementation of the RTE Act.

In their absence, the State Government has been forced to bear the entire expenditure, severely straining its finances.

Imploring the Union Government to release the funds under SSA without linking them to other extraneous considerations, Mr Thennarasu said the future of 44 lakh students, 2.2 lakh teachers and 21,276 staff members depends on this timely intervention.

He also stressed on the need for new railway lines in industrial areas to catalyze the industrial development in the State and also sought sanction for National Highway. projects to ease the traffic congestion which has increased manifold across the State and allocate adequate funds in the upcoming Union Budget.