Release of TN education policy delayed

CHENNAI: Even after the reports were finalised, the much-anticipated release of the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy(SEP) is further delayed.

As per the scheme of things, the draft policy should have been released between September and October this year.

Now it's November and further delay would affect the final corrections and the implementation of the SEP, informed sources said.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department seeking anonymity told DT Next that the expert committee, in its recent review meeting, have already finalised the policy.

"They have also sought the appointment of the chief minister to submit the draft policy for his approval," he added.

Stating that all the genuine feedback and suggestions from the academicians and experts have been incorporated into the SEP, he said "till now the experts could not get the appointment of the Chief Minister".

The official alleged that further delay in releasing SEP would affect its implementation from the next academic year.

Explaining the series of activities after the release of the draft policy, the official said after it was released to the public, further suggestions and feedback would be taken into consideration for the final copy.

"Getting the suggestions and feedback will take at least two months", he said adding "to incorporate it, the committee will take at least one month".

The official pointed out still only about six months left for the next academic year and implementation would be difficult if the release of the draft policy was delayed further. However, he said the authorities were confident that the policy will be implemented from the next academic year.