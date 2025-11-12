Release new status of moisture content soon: Delta farmers

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers appealed to the Union government to release the status of the central team's visit to the region to inspect the moisture content of paddy and the relaxation required, as there is no announcement even after two weeks of their visit.

On October 26, the Central team visited the Delta region to inspect the moisture condition of paddy, as almost all the farmers faced huge damage due to the monsoon rains.

“The team which visited the Delta region assured the farmers of announcing the outcome within 10 days of their visit, but more than 15 days have passed since their visit and no such announcement has been made,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

Vimalnathan said that both the southwest and northeast monsoon rains lashed the region during the Kuruvai harvest, and so the harvested paddy had been damaged due to the procurement issues.

“After repeated appeals, the state government had sent a representation for the recommendation of the central team to visit the Delta region and assess the moisture condition, and so the central team visited the region, but so far, no announcement about the relaxation of the moisture condition has been made. The farmers are eagerly waiting to know about the status of the visit,” he said.

He pointed out that the Delta farmers have been demanding a permanent order on moisture relaxation since 1993 owing to the changing climatic conditions.

“The farmers were hopeful about the moisture relaxation up to 22 per cent soon after the visit of the central team. But we suspect that their visit had been just for formality,” he claimed.

He also appealed to the state government to get drier machines for all the DPCs across the region to prevent damage.