Release benefits of UoM staff, says TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: The pension benefits to retired professors and employees of the University of Madras must be released immediately, urged AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.

"State government should allocate a special fund to address the severe financial crisis currently prevailing at the University of Madras," he said.

Reports stating that the government has failed to provide approximately Rs 95 crore required for the pension benefits of professors and employees who retired from the University of Madras over the past ten years have caused deep shock, he stated.

"The state government should immediately release the pension dues to the retired professors and employees of the University of Madras, and create a special fund to resolve the acute financial crisis prevailing in the university," Dhinakaran said.