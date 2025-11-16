Rein in Rajenthra Bhalaji, TNCC chief tells EPS

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday criticised former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji for his remarks against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, insisting that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami should restrain him.

He made the statement while addressing the media at the Mahila Congress two-day training camp in Ambattur, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under the theme “Celebrating India’s Indira.”

Speaking later to reporters, Selvaperunthagai described Rajenthra Bhalaji’s comments as “uncivilised and ignorant of political history” and questioned why Palaniswami had not condemned or restrained him. “If someone speaks without basic decency, the leader must act. Palaniswami should control Rajenthra Bhalaji,” he said.

Rajenthra Bhalaji had, at an AIADMK meeting, while commenting on the Bihar election results, said the Congress should be disbanded and accused the party of supporting terrorism. The AIADMK former minister alleged that the Congress party “encourages extremism” and is “not useful for the nation or local communities,” while addressing a booth-level agents’ training camp organised by the AIADMK’s Virudhunagar west unit in Rajapalayam.

Selvaperunthagai said the AIADMK leader's stance was hypocritical, given the party's own electoral setbacks. “AIADMK lost badly in 1996. Even Jayalalithaa could not win then. Did we ever insult their leadership or ask her to leave politics?” he asked.

Responding to comparisons drawn with Bihar, he said, “Tamil Nadu is Tamil Nadu; Bihar is Bihar. Their methods will not work here. Tamil society is inclusive and will never allow divisive politics.”

He warned that Congress would launch protests if Rajenthra Bhalaji did not withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology.

The Indira Gandhi birth centenary event was presided over by Mahila Congress state president Hasina Syed, with former Union Minister P Chidambaram lighting the traditional lamp and delivering the keynote address.