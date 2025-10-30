Register FIR, Edappadi urges TN police over Rs 800 crore recruitment scam

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) immediately in connection with the alleged Rs 800 crore recruitment scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department under the DMK government.

In a statement, Palaniswami stated that the recruitment drive to fill vacant posts in the department had been marred by large-scale irregularities, with bribes reportedly ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh collected from job aspirants. He alleged that Minister KN Nehru, his relatives, and certain officials were involved in the scam, which he described as a ‘job racket’ that had crushed the dreams of hardworking youths.

He said the corruption came to light following Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate raids across the State, adding that the ED had already submitted documents to the Tamil Nadu DGP, urging that an FIR be filed so that legal action could proceed under anti-money laundering laws.

Palaniswami demanded that the DGP ensure a fair and impartial probe through the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and warned the DMK government not to shield anyone involved. He accused the Stalin-led regime of turning recruitment into a business, saying its greed for commissions had “destroyed the future of Tamil Nadu’s youth.”