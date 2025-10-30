KN Nehru denies cash for jobs allegation

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations of irregularities in the 2024 recruitment examinations conducted for the municipal administration and water supply department, State Minister KN Nehru has issued a strong denial, asserting that the process was conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner.

Media reports on Wednesday said that Enforcement Directorate has sent a letter to the State police chief citing evidence it found in searches carried out earlier this year in connection with a case related to True Value Homes (TVH) connected to Ravichandran, brother of KN Nehru, alleging cash for job scam in the recruitment for 2,538 posts in Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, asking the police to register a case, so that the federal agency can take up the case for investigation.

In an official statement, Nehru highlighted that the examinations were conducted by Anna University, one of the world's leading autonomous universities, known for its excellence and independence.

"It is well known that Anna University is among the foremost autonomous universities globally and functions independently — it is neither directly nor indirectly under the control of the Municipal Administration Department," the statement read.

He also pointed out that similar recruitment examinations had been conducted through Anna University during the AIADMK regime in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017 for various government positions, and appointments had been made without controversy.

Out of two lakh applicants, over one lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The results were released in a fully transparent manner, and 2,538 candidates were appointed based on merit, he said.

Condemning the allegations as politically motivated attempts to malign the department, Nehru added that such baseless efforts to cast aspersions on a fair recruitment process will never succeed.

"The department will take all necessary legal actions to counter and prevent politically motivated misinformation," he said.