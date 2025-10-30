Nainar Nagenthran demands CBI probe into recruitment scam

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 888-crore recruitment scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, claiming that the DMK government had collected huge bribes to appoint unqualified candidates, thereby depriving thousands of deserving youth of government jobs.

In a statement, Nagenthran said the large-scale irregularities exposed how deeply corruption had taken root under the DMK’s rule. He alleged that during the 2024 recruitment for 2,538 vacancies, for which 1.12 lakh people had applied, officials accepted up to Rs. 35 lakh for each post to fill positions with ineligible candidates.

He pointed out that the scam had taken place in the very recruitment drive for which Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally handed over appointment orders two months ago. “If such malpractice can occur under the Chief Minister’s supervision, one can only imagine how many more scams have taken place over the last four and a half years,” he said.

Nagenthran accused the DMK’s “Dravidian Model” government of draining the State treasury through widespread corruption and now destroying the future of honest and talented youth. He said only a CBI investigation could bring the truth to light and curb what he described as the DMK government’s unchecked appetite for corruption.