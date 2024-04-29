Register exotic pets online as per Live Animal Species Rules, says Chief Wildlife Warden

CHENNAI: The state forest department has instructed the owners of exotic pets to disclose the details of their pets and register online as per the Live Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024.

In a release, chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy said that an advisory issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2020 has become null and void after new rules came into effect in February 2024.

As per the rules, every person possessing exotic species shall apply for registration of such possession through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal within a period of six months from the date of commencement of these rules and thereafter within 30 days from the date of receipt of such exotic species by them by submitting relevant documents. Rs. 1,000 should be paid per application.

"Death of the animal species should be reported in Form-I through PARIVESH 2.0 along with a post mortem report issued by a veterinary practitioner. Transfer of animal species should be reported in Form-I, within a period of 15 days of such transfer, " the release said.

Also, the owners should conduct a health examination of each animal once in six months by a veterinarian and maintain a proper register in the prescribed format in form-IV.

"It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the exotic species he owns does not escape. In case of escape, the owner will be responsible for reporting the incident to the nearest forest office within 24 hours and any further untoward incident, " it added.

As per the rules, cross breeding of these breeds with any indigenous breeds is not permitted.