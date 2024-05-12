'Regime change is the solution for NEET exam': TN Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

CHENNAI: State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday stated that cancelling the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET was the only solution, alongside a change of regime. He was speaking at the Russia Education Fair 2024 event.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated the Russia Education Fair 2024 at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai. During the event, he replied to a reporter's question about the Thoothukudi NEET exam question paper issue, saying that he could not comment on it, as the Model Code of Conduct was in place for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He, however, stated that the cancellation of the NEET exam was the 'only solution', alongside a change of regime. The ruling DMK has been opposing the common medical entrance test for quite some time.

Additionally, the minister mentioned that India has been sending students to Russia's 63 medical institutions, over the past 50 years. Every year, more than 100 Tamil Nadu students go to Russia to pursue medicine, he added. Saturday's event also saw the attendance of South India Russian Consul General Oleg Nikolayevich Avdeev and Alexander Dodonov, vice-consul of Russia in Chennai.