Reforms to GST welcome move, but do it without harming states’ revenue for welfare, infra funding: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said that GST reforms should be implemented in a manner that does not affect the states’ revenue, which helps them sustain welfare programmes and infrastructure funding.

Pointing out a meeting conducted among the finance ministers of states ruled by opposition parties, Stalin, in his 'X' post, said that without protecting state revenues, GST reforms cannot serve the people.

He added that Finance Ministers of eight Opposition-ruled states met in Delhi to deliberate on the Union Government’s proposed GST rate rationalisation. "While welcoming the intent of reform, we stressed that any reduction must not erode state revenues that sustain welfare programmes and infrastructure funding. We urged that the benefits of lower rates must directly reach common people," he said.

CM Stalin added that a consensus draft has been framed and will be placed before the GST Council, seeking support for all states, urging the Union government to safeguard revenue interests and ensure fair outcomes.

Meanwhile, Stalin visited the private hospital in Chennai where CPI senior leader R Nallakannu is undergoing treatment and inquired about his health with his family members and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.